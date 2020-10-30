Welbilt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,600 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 68.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Welbilt by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,069,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:WBT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of 152.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

