WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Jay Rembolt Sells 1,729 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

