Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $22.05 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

