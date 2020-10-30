Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.57

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

