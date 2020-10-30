Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

VOD stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

