VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

