VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the September 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VVPR stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About VivoPower International
