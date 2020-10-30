VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the September 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.