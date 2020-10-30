Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

