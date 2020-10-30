Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

