Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

