Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

