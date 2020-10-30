Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $84.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 418.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

