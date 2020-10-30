ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

