Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $695,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Ballaron purchased 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $47,888.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 158,289 shares of company stock worth $1,082,941. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

