Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

