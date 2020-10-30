Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

