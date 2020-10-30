Vector Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 4th (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Vector Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Vector Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Vector Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vector Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

