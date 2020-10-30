Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,567.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

