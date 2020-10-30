Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $303.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

