Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 227.8% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the September 30th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,097,000 after buying an additional 1,734,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 951,836 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $34,762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 501,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

