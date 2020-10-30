Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the September 30th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.