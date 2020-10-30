Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the September 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $97.17 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

