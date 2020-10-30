Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

