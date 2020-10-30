Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,931 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

