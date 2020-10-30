Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Clark T. Jr. Randt Sells 1,300 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several analysts have commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

