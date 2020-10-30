USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 20% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $978.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.