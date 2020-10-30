UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $303.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

