UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $32,478,823.13 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UNH stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.
