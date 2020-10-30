United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $131.13 and last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 10648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.40.

The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

