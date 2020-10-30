United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.37. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16,040 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.