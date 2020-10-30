United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.37. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16,040 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

