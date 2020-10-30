United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) & Ferroglobe (NYSE:GSM) Head-To-Head Review

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United States Antimony has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of United States Antimony shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Antimony and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony $8.27 million 3.66 -$3.67 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.60 billion 0.07 -$282.68 million N/A N/A

United States Antimony has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United States Antimony and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United States Antimony and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony -44.41% -34.79% -21.22% Ferroglobe -21.04% -20.56% -7.07%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats United States Antimony on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper. Its antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paints; as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and films; as a catalyst for the production of polyethelene pthalate in plastic bottles; as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; and as an opacifier for porcelains. In addition, this division offers sodium antimonite for use as a fining agent for glass in cathode ray tubes, and as a flame retardant; antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance; and precious metals. The company's Zeolite division provides zeolite deposits for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications. Its zeolite products also have applications in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Thompson Falls, Montana.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, Canada, and the United States; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

