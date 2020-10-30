United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDIRF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Commerzbank cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.