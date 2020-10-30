United Community Banks, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

