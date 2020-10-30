uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 7.9% After Earnings Miss

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was down 7.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.85. Approximately 551,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 477,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in uniQure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

