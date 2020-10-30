U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.38. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 16,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.