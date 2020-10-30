U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.38. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 16,989 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

