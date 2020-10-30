Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

