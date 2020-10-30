Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

