Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

