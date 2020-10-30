Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.74.

TWLO stock opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

