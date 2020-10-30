Turning Point Therapeutics Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

