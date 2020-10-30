Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:TPB opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $708.52 million, a PE ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,509,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 45.3% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

