Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$9.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities set a C$15.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.57.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$16.34.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 241.71%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

