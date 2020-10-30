Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

