Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $41.85 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

