Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trisura Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.