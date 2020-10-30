TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $66.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.
NYSE:TNET opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82.
In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,730 shares of company stock worth $7,599,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
