TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $66.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,730 shares of company stock worth $7,599,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

