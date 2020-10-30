Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.