Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.